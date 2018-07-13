At festivals one of the things we can get paranoid about is our belongings.

Are they safe? Is someone looking after the gear?

Will we find our place in the camp site?

Well, fear not, that has ALL been solved.

One man alone may have just come up with the perfect solution to the safety issue at festivals.

Granted, you won't be comfortable, you'll be hot as hell and everyone will stare, but sure look, your keys and phone will be grand 😂