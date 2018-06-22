Look at the state of this yoke.

It is a clue to what happened to this poor woman went she went to watch her local Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball team.

This cone faced hairy green dude is the team mascot called Phillie Phanatic and his job is to launch gaffer-tape covered hot dogs into the crowd.

Unfortunately, Kathy McVay wasn't ready for the said sausage rocket as it propelled towards her face.

The Simpsons predicted many things (President Trump for one) including the dangers for spectators at American sports events and the thirst for firing items from cannons: