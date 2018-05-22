The change in weather has led to what can only be described as a washing frenzy taking place across the country.

One busy mother of four in Clare took full advantage of the sunshine on Saturday and whacked on a 'big wash.'

You know the one, when all bedding and towels got thrown into the washing machine and hung out to dry in all their pristine glory.

However not all went according to plan and poor Patricia came home on Saturday evening to find a load of birds had crapped all over her washing.

Not to be deterred, Patricia washed them all again and then took matters into her own hands by putting out her version of a scarecrow.

Funnily enough this brush with a cap on top soon fell over and failed in every sense.

But God loves a trier Patricia!