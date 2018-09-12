This Is One Minute Of Spectacular Chocolate Insanity
It takes a lot these days to be truly astonished.
We watch a cabillion videos every day but then one comes along that makes the Internet.
Hours of painstaking work has been condensed into sixty seconds of absolutely stunning chocolate baking talent.
If Captain Birdseye was on Great British Bake Off this would be his showstopper:
140 pounds of milk and dark chocolate— Amaury Guichon and Christophe Morel spend 17 hours releasing the kraken! #Chocolate #pastrychef pic.twitter.com/JwBsVTbMGw— OctoNation- The Largest Octopus Fan Club (@TheOctoNation) September 11, 2018