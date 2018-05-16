Calling all you gals taking part in this years VVHI Women's Mini Marathon.

We're all going to be doing this dance at the start line with Jane Shortall and her dance troupe, so get practicing these moves.

We want to see you all giving it socks on the day and we'll be right there with you, shaking it like a polaroid picture!

If you haven't registered for this epic event, sign up here, and we'll see you at the start line.