The US is preparing for Hurricane Florence. You know the one, described by Donald Trump as, "tremendously wet"

Well, even thought that is an incredibly well informed and scientifically accurate foretelling of events, The Weather Channel thought it might be better to educate people on just how flipping scary a hurricane actually is with a visual interpretation.

This report does just that. It's like the weather brought to you by Michael Bay and Brass Eye.

Tell you one thing though, it works.

Met Eireann you guys REALLY need to up your game.