January is tough.

Learning how to go without a daily third dinner, struggling to get by without mid morning and mid afternoon naps and trying not to cry when your alarm goes off and you realise you'll have to get up and go to work every day for the next 40 years.

Life after Christmas ain't pretty, so you need to be kind to yourself.

Go slower, do nice things, don't push yourself too hard.

And for the love of God, buy yourself this tracksuit onesie.

We can't believe these didn't exist before, but now that we know they're available they are all we can think of.

Imagine the comfort!