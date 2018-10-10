Andri Ragettli is a Swiss freestyle skier.

We wouldn't even start the routine as we couldn't get up on the hoop!

This guy's balance and core strength are phenomenal.

There's a reason why he is one of the best in the world.

And here's why.

How far could you make it through this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/zvsoAXe6Ge — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 9 October 2018

Check out his Instagram.

It is a wealth of magnificent human feats.

Look at this dive lads. The heart is set crossways!