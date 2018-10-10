This Skier's Gym Routine is Absolutely Ridiculous
Andri Ragettli is a Swiss freestyle skier.
We wouldn't even start the routine as we couldn't get up on the hoop!
This guy's balance and core strength are phenomenal.
There's a reason why he is one of the best in the world.
And here's why.
How far could you make it through this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/zvsoAXe6Ge— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 9 October 2018
Check out his Instagram.
It is a wealth of magnificent human feats.
Look at this dive lads. The heart is set crossways!
I don’t like the comfort-zone lol!!🤔 23 meter triple misty!!🤷♂️😨 Ps: new VLOG online!💥 #23 #meter #ticino #maggia #cliff #diving #triple #misty #scary #scared 🎥 @kimgubser
