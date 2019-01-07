This is 16-year-old Nilanshi Patel and she is the proud owner of the longest hair on a teenager in the world.

She got a bad haircut (we feel her pain) when she was six-years-old and hasn't touched a scissors since.

Her hair is now like a human wedding dress trail and measures an insane 170 cm (5' 7" in old money!)

She washes it once a week and it takes her half an hour to dry and one hour to comb.

This teen is a real life Rapunzel

Here's Nilanshi herself chatting about being the hair to the throne: