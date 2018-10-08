This Woman Has Given Her Boyfriend A List of 22 Things He's Not Allowed To Do
Most relationships have a set of unwritten rules. Don't get takeaway with out me, you can't watch the next episode until I'm home, etc.
But one woman has taken it a step further and drawn up a contract for her boyfriend, including a list of 22 things he's not allowed to do.
The list was found in a car after it was traded in to a dealership and it was posted on Twitter.
Some of the demands include:
- "You are not to look at a single girl"
- "If I say jump you say "how high princess?"
- "You are NEVER to take more than 10 minutes to text me back"
We're pretty speechless on this one.