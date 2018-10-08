Most relationships have a set of unwritten rules. Don't get takeaway with out me, you can't watch the next episode until I'm home, etc.

But one woman has taken it a step further and drawn up a contract for her boyfriend, including a list of 22 things he's not allowed to do.

The list was found in a car after it was traded in to a dealership and it was posted on Twitter.

Some of the demands include:

"You are not to look at a single girl"

"If I say jump you say "how high princess?"

"You are NEVER to take more than 10 minutes to text me back"

We're pretty speechless on this one.