Don't tell us you've never thought about it.

We've had people marry their phones, pirate ghosts, themselves so why not the duvet!

Pascale Sellick, has found true love at 49, and it's with bedroom linen.

The "Artist" said she is holding a lavish ceremony in February.

She said, “My duvet is the longest, strongest, most intimate and reliable relationship that I have ever had. That’s because it has always been there for me and gives me great hugs.

“I love my duvet so much I would like to invite people to witness my union with the most constant, comforting companion in my life."

Well, the Fergal Darcy show feels everyone deserves their big duvet day.

Here's a video detailing the love of her Fiancvét

We await the invites.