What a clever and inventive protest to the medieval laws that LGBTQ people face in Russia.

in russia, the act of displaying the LGBT flag in public can get you arrested. so these 6 activists from latin america resorted to creativity: wearing uniforms from their countries' football teams, they turned themselves into the flag and walked around moscow with pride. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/7Q2HgLemzh