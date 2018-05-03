Ed Sheeran will play the first of his sold out run in Ireland this weekend in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Ahead of the first show tomorrow night, Ticketmaster and Aiken Promotions have issued a warning to fans who may have obtained their ticket through an unofficial source.

Speaking to Today FM, Ticketmaster said the main point the promoters want to get across is that if a person cannot attend and then passes their ticket along to someone else, then the person attending either needs to bring the original credit card used to make the booking or a photocopy/photo of it.

They will also need to bring along a Valid ID to reflect the family name.

If the original ticket holder feels they are uncomfortable passing on their card details, they can black out the first 12 digits, to prevent fraud.

Also, there will be Ticketmaster Customer Care agents at each venue to help with any queries on the day.

However, if you have none of the above information you won’t be permitted entry into the gig.

These ticket measures were put in place by Ed Sheeran as an anti-touting measure and to help fans.

They are also in place across his whole European tour.

Pictures emerged yesterday on twitter of Ed’s crew setting up the stage in Cork ahead of this weekend’s gigs.