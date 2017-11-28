A number of women in Tipperary have stripped off and released a ‘Tractor Girls Calendar’ for a very worthy cause.

The group braved the cold and posed in the nip beside a tractor, all to raise funds for five year old Billy Goulding, who is paralysed from the neck down.

Billy was playing out in the garden when he was two and a half years old when he fell and was then unable to get up.

Following a trip to Temple Street his parents were told that Billy has Transverse Myelitis which is an inflammation of the spinal chord.

Billy requires 24 hour care and has to travel twice a year to London for intensive physiotherapy.

Over the years the cost of caring for Billy is slowly increasing, so the local community rallied around and came up with an unusual but heartwarming fundraising campaign.

The Tractor Girls Calendar 2018 is available now and if you want to help Billy on his road to recovery you can donate here.