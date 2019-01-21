The 3rd Monday in January has been known as Blue Monday since 2005 when Dr.Cliff Arnall identified the bleak day.

There's even a mathematical equation to support the Welsh academic's theory:

There are a variety of factors that contribute to Blue Monday such as poor weather, Christmas bills being due and failed new years resolutions.

It seemed like a great idea putting everything on your credit card in December.

However, January 21st 2019 is set to be the bluest Monday since 2005 according to Dr. Arnall. And the reason for it? Brexit.

"Political uncertainty is incredibly pervasive, affecting the emotional and financial balance of millions," said Dr. Arnall.

He suggests we continue working towards our personal goals or spending some time outdoors to combat these blue feelings today.

At least the week can only get better after today right?