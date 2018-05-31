Tom Cruise Tweets From Day One Of The New Top Gun Movie
Tom Cruise has sent movie fans into overdrive this morning after tweeting from the set of Maverick, the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel.
Cruise tweeted on day one of production showing his iconic character Maverick gazing at a fighter jet.
The pic also includes the memorable Top Gun quote, 'Feel the need,' and now we can't wait to see this fast-paced follow up on the big screen!
#Day1 pic.twitter.com/7jjPL277Es— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2018