Apparently Tom Hardy is working on a grime album, According to reports, the actor has teamed up with Sam Williams – who has worked with the likes of Plan B and David Bowie.

This isn’t that much of a surprise though because did you know he was offered a music contract when he was just 15!

He created a mixtape rap album with his buddy DJ Eddie Too Tall.

It was called ‘Falling On Your Arse In 1999’ and the lads made it in their bedroom.

Hardy went by the rap name Tommy No. 1.

The mixtape includes samples of jazz and film soundtracks, including that of The Godfather.

Have a listen: