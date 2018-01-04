Tommy Tiernan Returns To The Small Screen Tonight In This Gas TV Show
If you don't want to feel left out of the conversation then you should definitely watch Derry Girls tonight, as we've a feeling it's all anyone will be talking about tomorrow.
Set in Derry during the troubles, Derry Girls is an Irish comedy-drama which will air on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm.
Here's a little taste of what we're in for, just look at their clothes!
What makes this show even better is that Tommy Tiernan himself stars as the central character, 16-year-old Erin Quinn's Dad - his first return to the small screen since his Father Ted role all those years ago.
We know what we'll be doing at 10pm tonight!