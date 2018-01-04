If you don't want to feel left out of the conversation then you should definitely watch Derry Girls tonight, as we've a feeling it's all anyone will be talking about tomorrow.

Set in Derry during the troubles, Derry Girls is an Irish comedy-drama which will air on Channel 4 tonight at 10pm.

Here's a little taste of what we're in for, just look at their clothes!

What makes this show even better is that Tommy Tiernan himself stars as the central character, 16-year-old Erin Quinn's Dad - his first return to the small screen since his Father Ted role all those years ago.

We know what we'll be doing at 10pm tonight!