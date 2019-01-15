We've got 99 problems but charging this much for an ice cream isn't one.

There's so many stories about rip-off Ireland but thankfully this happened in Italy.

There's a saying, "Never buy anything from somewhere that faces a monument" and it applies in so many tourist traps.

According to a piece in The Times, a Taiwanese tourist in Florence, Italy was charged TWENTY FIVE EURO for the small cone.

They were so shocked they told their tour guide who then called the police to complain.

A police spokesman said, “Hiding prices is very common and is a habit that creates a poor impression around the world, given that tourists are the main victims,”

The vendor was fined €2,000 and given a slap on the wrist.

When asked why he did it he said, “because it's so tasty.”

Fair enough.