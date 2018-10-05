Trump Spotted Boarding Air Force One With Toilet paper On Shoe
An eagle-eyed television viewer spotted the mishap as the 45th President was boarding Air Force One heading to pone of his ego top up rallys.
Nobody bothered to tell him.
Some people are asking if that's his tax returns or maybe the US constitution.
This video of President Trump with toilet paper on his shoe is 100% real. He was boarding Air Force One in Minneapolis earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wr0ZnXknCx— Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 5, 2018