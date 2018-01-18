Twitter Is Getting Flooded With Videos Of Insanely Strong Winds In The Netherlands
A code red weather warning is in place in some parts of The Netherlands as strong winds batter the country.
Gusts as strong as 120 kilometres per hour have been recorded, resulting in structural damage and people being knocked to the ground.
Residents have been posting videos all morning to Twitter using the hashtag #Storm.
#storm Den Bosch pic.twitter.com/QxVqgaMJ5Q— Marco (@tensioncoach) January 18, 2018
#Storm bij het Strijkijzer pic.twitter.com/6M8ukNmir9— Arnout Vos (@arnoutvos) January 18, 2018
Deze kreeg ik via via..#storm #containers pic.twitter.com/NA1hXC8mvF— Edwin Siesem (@edwinsiesem) January 18, 2018
Dat een dixie verandert in een levensgevaarlijk projectiel #storm pic.twitter.com/jPLA5IUdsB— Ivo Evers (@IvoEvers) January 18, 2018