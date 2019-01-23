Will Novak wasn't supposed to go to a bachelor party.

He got an accidental email that was supposed to be sent to another 'Will Novak' on the other side of America.

But, it looked like fun, so he replied and said "Guys, I'm in"

He didn't expect a reply, but he got one:

"If you think we are kidding, we are not. You better be coming, as we all are all dying to meet you," they said. "Not only will this be a weekend Angelo will not forget, it will be one you surely will not forget as well."

Will's story went viral and spawned the hashtag #AngelosBachelorParty.

However, there was a catch. Will lived in Arizona and the party was in Vermont over 2,500 miles away. He couldn't afford the airline ticket.

So, he set up a GoFundMe and raised over 6 GRAND!

The ticket only cost 750 bucks so as he explains in this clip he is giving the rest of the money to Angelo's wife and newborn baby! Awwwwwwwww!

What a story!

When Will arrived at the car rental they heard about his story and upgraded him to a MASERATI and filled it with booze!