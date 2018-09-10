Video Shows Moment Cork Fire Brigade Rescue A Dolphin In Trouble
It's not everyday you see the fire brigade rush to the rescue of a trapped dolphin, but that's exactly what Cork City Fire Brigade ended up doing last night, after receiving a call about an animal in distress.
The dolphin was discovered in the river Lee yesterday evening and crews from Anglesea St arrived at the scene to help the dolphin, who was trapped in branches along the bank of the river.
Firefighters worked by flashlight to help the mammal, eventually freeing the dolphin who than swam away to safety.
No such thing as an ordinary day in this job!— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 10, 2018
Last night crews from Anglesea St responded to an animal rescue incident in the Lee.
A distressed dolphin that was trapped by branches was sucessfully rescued by firefighters before heading safely on its way. 🐬🚒 🚨#notjustfires pic.twitter.com/k0goJgipOw