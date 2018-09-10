It's not everyday you see the fire brigade rush to the rescue of a trapped dolphin, but that's exactly what Cork City Fire Brigade ended up doing last night, after receiving a call about an animal in distress.

The dolphin was discovered in the river Lee yesterday evening and crews from Anglesea St arrived at the scene to help the dolphin, who was trapped in branches along the bank of the river.

Firefighters worked by flashlight to help the mammal, eventually freeing the dolphin who than swam away to safety.