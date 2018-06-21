Villagers Perform Stunning New Song Live On Muireann
Conor O'Brien aka Villagers popped in for a chinwag and a stunning acoustic version of new track 'A Trick of the Light'
It's off the forthcoming album The Art of Pretending to Swim out on 21st September.
Take a few minutes and bask. This is wonderful.
He also told Muireann that he is busy learning Spice Girls songs for his friends wedding. He is the Best Man (no pressure, Muireann said he should try sing the speech)
Have a listen to the chat here:
He also learned the Stop dance! His face!
Thanks to the brilliant @wearevillagers for popping in to stun us with live acoustic versions of new single 'A Trick of the Light' & 'That Day' 🙌— Today FM (@TodayFM) June 19, 2018
And of course, letting @MuireannO_C try to teach Conor the Spice Girls 'Stop' dance made our day! ✋🕺💃👀😁 #MuireannInAction pic.twitter.com/COImbn91NT