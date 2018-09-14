Now in it's four millionth season, the lifestyle housing renovation show is an afternoon staple on BBC.

They follow people who buy gaffs at auction then they reveal them all done up, usually in magnolia paint and heavy duty carpeting.

The show is infamous for crow-barring appropriate music into sequences.

However, nobody expected this:

If you watch Homes Under the Hammer, you know the music chosen reflects the dialogue. But I didn’t see this one coming. pic.twitter.com/5CI0WNj4yP — Simon Harris (@IAmSimonHarris) September 12, 2018

There's even a best of music crowbars: