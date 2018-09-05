Let's set the scene.

You're about to fly off on your holiday for your birthday. The suitcase is in the overhead luggage compartment. The seatbelt is fastened and you're just about to settle into the cabin crew's safety demonstrations.

When all of a sudden, Daniel O'Donnell bursts out singing you happy birthday!

That's exactly what happened Annie Madden on board an Aer Lingus flight recently:

Fair play Daniel!