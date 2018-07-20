When Drake released his album latest album Scorpion, comedian Shiggy posted an Instagram video, while dancing to 'In My Feelings.'

It has since become the latest Internet dance challenge craze, with celebrities and fans posting their own versions of Shiggy's dance.

Then this guy attempted it and it did not go well.

While filming handsfree, he climbs out of his moving car and dances alongside it (stupid move in fairness so he gets what he deserves)

The absolute best part of this entire disaster is the little yelp he lets out at the end.

We're watching this on repeat all day long.