Nurture Africa is a wonderful nonprofit organisation, helping to provide access to healthcare and education for families in parts of Uganda and their volunteer programme has been operational since 2003.

Nurture Africa volunteer teachers Katherine Hession and Cillian Gregan are currently in Uganda and they have been getting pretty creative with their lessons.

Most of us here at home struggle to hit every word while singing Rattlin' Bog, but not these incredible children!

Wait until the end when they reel off that list with impressive precision!