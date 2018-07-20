We have our first proper look at Nightflyers, George R.R. Martin's new show, thanks to a screening of the extended trailer at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday.

The upcoming space horror show tells the tale of the challenges the crew of an interstellar spacecraft face when they set off on a mission.

Martin has previously said the show would be like 'Psycho in space,' which sounds absolutely terrifying.

Filmed at Troy Studios in Limerick, but set in deep space on the eve of Earth's destruction, this show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Coming to Netflix soon.