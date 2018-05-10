People of Ireland: we need your help.

We are trying to reunite a long lost vintage watch with it's owners family.

Dave McDermott from Athenry Antiques got in touch after coming across the watch earlier this year.

Dave said, 'I’m wondering if you guys would like to help me return a watch that I found. In January I bought a lot of items from a pub in Kilfenora, Co. Clare. The pub was a base for the Kilfenora Ceili band.

'One item was an Omega Dress watch. It was in poor repair and I didn’t pay much attention to it. I passed it onto my watch maker for repair. It’s been fixed up and it has a name on the back of it, Peter Kinane, KevinsFort.

'But a google search of that name shows he died last July. The watch has some value, around €450-600. I’d like to return it to his family, I assume the watch was lost in the pub in the 60’s or 70’s.'

So can you help? Do you know Peter Kinane's family? We would love to be able to get this watch to them.

Get in touch via dermotanddave@todayfm.com if you can help.