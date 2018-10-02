With Paula MacSweeney off on maternity leave, Pamela Joyce will be waking up the nation on Early Breakfast on Today FM for the next while.

However, we are slightly concerned.

If this is what Pamela spends her evenings doing, how will she ever get enough sleep to wake up on time for the show?!

We have this Vine recreation on repeat and we cannot stop watching it.

Wait for it.... 😂@PeyonceJoyce is bringing back the best of Vine, NAILED IT pic.twitter.com/oYI0bOwYnn — Today FM (@TodayFM) October 2, 2018

Now that's commitment!

Catch Pamela weekday mornings from 5am on Today FM!