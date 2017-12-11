It's that time of year again, time to roll out one of the most iconic videos to ever grace the RTE news.

There's nothing funnier than this classic Man Falling On Ice clip, which is played every time there's a dusting of snow or a sliver of ice on the roads.

But now we have a contender for this year's best Man Falling On Ice clip, courtesy of our very own Producer Lenny.

Poor aul Lenny was simply trying to help a child to ice skate when he ended up flat on his arse instead.

This has made @MuireannO_C Monday! She's been in tears 😂👌🏼



This is @MarkLennyskillz trying to help a child ice skating and ending up on his arse!



He's our new Man Slips On Ice 🙌🏼❄️ ⛸ #LenSlipsOnIce #HisFace pic.twitter.com/VIBkl66HsQ — Today FM (@TodayFM) December 11, 2017

The look of total devastation is what makes this so good.

Classic stuff 😂