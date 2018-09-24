If you live in Dublin, or if you're planning a trip in the near future, make sure you keep The Grayson on top of your list of places to dine in the city.

This iconic townhouse is one of the prettiest venues we've seen in a long time, and with crisp seabass to gemelli pasta, and pan fried gnocchi to a drool-worthy desert list, The Grayson sounds like the perfect place to chill with friends over a long lunch.

(You can check out their weekend menu here)

What's more, each room features big sash windows overlooking Ireland’s most famous park, complete with high ceilings, parquet wooden floors, fireplaces, and elegant small bars, with touches of marble throughout, making it an ideal spot for boomerangs on the 'Gram!

They also offer a full evening menu seven days a week and from 10pm till late on Thursdays through to Saturdays, music and drinks are the order of the evening on their ground floor and lower ground floors, with DJs playing tunes you know and love overlooking the buzzing Atrium.

Verdict? Simply stunning!