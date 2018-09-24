This May Be Ireland's Most Instagram-Worthy Venue
If you live in Dublin, or if you're planning a trip in the near future, make sure you keep The Grayson on top of your list of places to dine in the city.
This iconic townhouse is one of the prettiest venues we've seen in a long time, and with crisp seabass to gemelli pasta, and pan fried gnocchi to a drool-worthy desert list, The Grayson sounds like the perfect place to chill with friends over a long lunch.
View this post on Instagram
The weather is looking good at the moment.. But wouldn't you like to be sure that your Al Fresco plans aren't ruined by the unpredictable Irish weather? Sunday lunch under our glass roof is a must! #TheGraysonDublin
A post shared by The Grayson (@thegraysondublin) on
(You can check out their weekend menu here)
What's more, each room features big sash windows overlooking Ireland’s most famous park, complete with high ceilings, parquet wooden floors, fireplaces, and elegant small bars, with touches of marble throughout, making it an ideal spot for boomerangs on the 'Gram!
View this post on Instagram
In case you haven't heard, we are now open at 41 St. Stephens Green. Delectable dining with comfortable service is the name of the game! #TheGrayson
A post shared by The Grayson (@thegraysondublin) on
They also offer a full evening menu seven days a week and from 10pm till late on Thursdays through to Saturdays, music and drinks are the order of the evening on their ground floor and lower ground floors, with DJs playing tunes you know and love overlooking the buzzing Atrium.
View this post on Instagram
Venture upstairs to our top floor and be greeted with a stark contrast to the grey colors of the Dublin skyline. #TheGraysonDublin
A post shared by The Grayson (@thegraysondublin) on
Verdict? Simply stunning!