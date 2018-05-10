Westport Credit Union have outdone the,selves with this video.

Instead of the usual corporate video yawnfest they've created an 80s style telly drama complete with the big bad banker, swooning large-haired ladies, an orgy of shades, and and ultimately uplifting finale!

They even use PUNTS!

Fifty Shades.

They must have used the same radioactive lighting as Fair City!

There's even a behind-the-scenes featurette: