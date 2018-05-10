Westport Credit Union Made An Advert And It's Hilarious
Westport Credit Union have outdone the,selves with this video.
Instead of the usual corporate video yawnfest they've created an 80s style telly drama complete with the big bad banker, swooning large-haired ladies, an orgy of shades, and and ultimately uplifting finale!
They even use PUNTS!
Fifty Shades.
They must have used the same radioactive lighting as Fair City!
BATTLE ROYALE County Mayo Style !! The Dependables "Who Do You Depend On" Out Now !! @WestportIreland @westportgaa @NewportMayo @creditunionie @IrishTimes @thejournal_ie @JOEdotie @TodayFM @DermotTodayFM @Herdotie 🎬😎🔥💶⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SPUb3v5plb— Westport Credit Union (@westportcu) May 10, 2018
There's even a behind-the-scenes featurette:
Something BIG is coming this week!! Here's a sneak peak.... Stay tuned!! #Westport #CreditUnion #Louisburgh #NewportMayo 😎🎬🎥📅📗 pic.twitter.com/mnSjGnQkRq— Westport Credit Union (@westportcu) May 7, 2018