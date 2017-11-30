Patrick 'Pa' O'Dwyer is Ireland's strongest man who has to eat an incredible 10,000 calories every day in the weeks ahead of a competition.

Pa (31) weighs 23st and was crowned Ireland's Strongest Man for the second year in a row in May.

Meet Ireland's strongest man 💪 Pa O'Dwyer eats 10,000 calories per day and lifts a Dermot and a Dave every morning pic.twitter.com/A9RG0s7LXt — Today FM (@TodayFM) November 30, 2017

Eating 10,000 calories plus training for three to four hours every day while holding down a full time job is no easy feat.

Pa can spend up to €400 on his weekly shop and his lunch alone can include up to a full pound of mince.

What does Ireland's strongest man eat every day? Pa O'Dwyer told @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM about his 10,000 calorie per day food plan pic.twitter.com/EcAymsPfwZ — Today FM (@TodayFM) November 30, 2017

