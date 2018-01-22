If you're shivering at night as you climb into your bed, spare a thought for Amos Chapple, a photographer who spent time in the coldest place on earth in the depths of winter.

Oymyakon, a village in the Russian region of Yakutia, has been making headlines recently because when their digital thermometer broke after temperatures dropped to -62C.

However that's not even the coldest temperature recorded in this region, in 2013 NASA announced a record temperature of -94.7C based on analysed satellite data.

Amos says there is only one working shop in Oymyakon and it provides the villagers with everything they need.

Cars can only be placed in heated garages. The ones left outside must be kept running, otherwise the engines will freeze.

At any point if you want to go outside it will take almost an hour to get ready because you have to put so many layers on and make sure every inch of your body (except your face) is covered.

Your saliva freezes into needles inside your mouth. Your eyelashes, eyebrows and any other facial hair will freeze too.

Amos says it was so cold he actually felt as though the cold was “grabbing his legs”.

Almost everything you do has an element of danger because of the conditions. Driving, walking even sleeping is dangerous.

And most toilets are built outside, because the frozen ground makes it impossible to build indoor plumbing