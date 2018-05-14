The Rolling Stones have landed.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood touched down in Dublin Airport yesterday, ahead of their massive gig in Croke Park this week. They kick off their long-awaited The Stones - No Filter tour there on Thursday 17th May.

Jagger went straight to Malahide to take in the action at Ireland's cricket match.

It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan #cricket #Ireland pic.twitter.com/P44JDlNgeq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 13, 2018

But what else should the veteran rockers do in Ireland between now and Thursday? Here are some of your best suggestions:

1. Light Candles

"They shud Light a candle for all the students doing the Leaving. My granny was flat out at that!"

2. A jam-packed day

"They could go to the parish hall coffee morning, then go back for a lie down before bingo ?? Irene, Naas"

3. Get the Werthers

"They should stock up on the Werthers originals and dish them out to people on the street. tara".

After eating 20 #WerthersOriginals, I started complaining that my grandson never visits. I don't have a grandson. pic.twitter.com/OI5OmUE590 — Brian Balthazar (@BrianBalthazar) March 10, 2015

4. Stock up on Mass Cards

"well muireann, Mick and the boys should head to Knock to buy mass cards for everyone they know. ger on the way to Navan".

5. Help out the Tidy Towns

"they can take a spin down here and tend to the flowerbeds for the local Tidy Town’s committee. we'd be delighted with the extra pairs of hands".

6. Get down to the GAA pitch

"hi. the lads could go to an under 10 football match and shout abuse at the ref! Liam in headford".

7. Never too old for Coppers

"go to coppers...r is that too old for them??"