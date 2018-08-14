How would you describe your job to an alien?

That's basically what road racing cyclist turned vlogger, Daniel Lloyd asked his followers on Twitter and some of the responses he received are brilliant:

Give me an oversimplified description of your job.



I'll start.



I talk to a camera about cycling, badly. Occasionally wear spandex. — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) August 12, 2018

A shop worker:

I put things on a shelf so other people can take it off the shelf — seven7faces (@seven7faces) August 12, 2018

An IT professional:

I reply to emails, and ask the sender, “Have you tried turning it off and on again”? — michelle ma belle (@bellabellabei) August 12, 2018

An artist:

I rub two things together, and trade the results for money. — Andrew Thomson (@athomsonart) August 12, 2018

A dentist:

I do teeny tiny carpentry repairs, inside people’s mouths — Vickie Woodsford (@vickiewoodsford) August 13, 2018

Someone working in the bomb disposal unit:

I drive a dog around, look for explosives, and hope we don't blow up. — Jason (@EOD_K9) August 12, 2018

A barrister:

I put on a wig and argue with other people in wigs. Sometimes we don’t wear wigs. — Kirsten Sjovoll (@KirstenSjovoll) August 12, 2018

A fire-fighter:

Water squirter — Austin Baird (@BinkyBlotto) August 12, 2018

A student:

I pay £9000 a year to watch people read PowerPoint slides — aaron hall (@aaron_PVFC) August 13, 2018

What's your over-simplified job description?