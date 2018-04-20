Every road trip comes with the mandatory service station stop.

These pit-stops have become more than just a way to get fuel into your car, and so garages across the country have been upping their game over the years.

Now we expect nothing but the best from our service station visits, from expansive food choices to good vibes.

We need you to weigh in here, we're on the hunt for the country's best service station. From sambo fillers to vibe - where's the best place to fill up in Ireland? @DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/JZLTEXu5O5 — Today FM (@TodayFM) April 20, 2018

So Dermot & Dave put the call out - what makes a brilliant service station and where are they located around the country? And you sent in your responses in your droves!

'Well d&d best service station is Toghers near Newbridge they have a Peking Asian street food restaurant with the best spice box ever that's it game over winner right there.'

'Lads, Ireland’s greatest ever service station has to be the one they never opened at Gorey on the N11, seriously what the craic with that? It's fully built and ready to go but it’s never opened, are they just taunting us with the promise of a class new Burger King that I have to drive past everyday?'

'Lads, Maxol services in Mulhuddart: Costa coffee, Supermacs, Chopped and multiple different types of donuts. Can't be beaten. Have met Paul Noonan from Bell X1 there numerous times. I assume he's got standards so must be good'

'Hi guys. Service Station in Moneygall because it has all you need and if it's raining there's the Drive Thru!'

'Mace in Ballinalack!! UNREAL. A must-stop on every single journey to Mayo'

'Hi guys you can't beat Cleary garage in Nenagh they have some of the most friendly staff in the country, their great crack!! Especially Joe Cleary, he bars me at least once a day!'

'The Galway Plaza has super toilets good shop great food and lots of parking, plus you could see Super Mac himself sweeping the floors a real down to earth place '

'Coffee machines that give you chocolate powder to sprinkle on your cappuccino... can make or break a service station. Otherwise, the one at Carlow off the M9. Literally a life saving oasis in what is otherwise a desert of a motorway'

'Has to be Obama plaza they are always doing mad stuff I was in there one evening and a load of dancers came out of nowhere and then there was a stunt biker another day! What service station does things like that?'

'Junction 14 is very handy if you're travelling up the country and heading into Dublin city. Toilet break, get your tea and everyone is ready to hit the big schmoke. '

'Hold on lads, Casey's in Roscommon! You can put on a wash of clothes, leave your car to be washed get a Supermacs have it with a Bewleys coffee and then sit down in the massive seated area and have a savage ice cream from the ice cream bar ! And parking for over 60 cars ! AND it's in the town!! WONT BE BET!!'

'Lads The Reeks at the tralee round about in Killarney is a mighty spot. There's a bookies and everything.'

'Has to be Centra kilbeggan Co Westmeath. Always well stocked, everything fresh, friendly staff. Great location just off the motorway. Love it'

'Kilmartin N6 Centre Athlone. Best veg and chicken soup ever.'