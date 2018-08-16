It's no secret that Kelloggs Start is the greatest cereal ever made.

In the history of the world.

Ever.

It has the perfect crunch and it is versatile enough to be eaten first thing in the morning or as a snack last thing at night.

Basically - Start for the win.

Our very own Dave Moore adores the stuff and can often be seen tucking into a bowl of Start on his Instagram story.

Which is why this edit on Start's Wikipedia page is so utterly excellent, 'Today FM superstar and super sound guy Dave Moore!'

If you know who the genius is behind this edit - tell them to get in touch on dermotanddave@todayfm.com