Will Ferrell will host live parody coverage of the Royal Wedding later this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Saturday 19th May at Windsor Castle.

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will host HBO's official live coverage in the States as their alter egos - Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

The pair previously hosted Amazon's live coverage of the Rose Parade earlier this year.

The Royal Wedding Live with Chord and Tish airs on HBO on Saturday 19th May.