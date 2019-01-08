It feels like our Instagram feeds are being flooded lately, with pictures of parents proudly telling their followers exactly how old their babies are.

Yes it can be cute, and there seems to be a simple formula to follow: Get some flowers, use muted grey tones and snap the pic from above.

But one woman has decided she's had enough of this latest Instagram craze and has ripped the p**s out of it perfectly.

The legend is pictured nestled in a wreath of flowers, wrapped snugly in a fleece blanket, alongside a sign proudly proclaiming she's 336 months old, loves champagne and hates dating in 2018.

Someone give this woman a prize.