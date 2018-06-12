This is a problem most of us will never have to deal with.

How do you protect your anonymity after you win the lotto?

Close your eyes for a second and imagine you've just won yourself a heap of cash but you also want your identity to be kept a secret as you make your way to Lotto HQ to pick up your millions because before you know it, long lost cousins will be crawling out of the woodwork to ask for a loan.

Well one woman has taken protecting her privacy to the next level, known only as N. Gray, after winning $1 million from the Jamaican Super Lotto jackpot, she rocked up to collect her winnings wearing an emoji wink mask as a disguise.

Today we are in the presence of Jamaica's newest #SuperMillionaire. N.Gray! pic.twitter.com/dSfn6ImaRY — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

She deserves every penny of that fortune!