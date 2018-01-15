Pam Dave Zaring waited for 8 months to get the photos she had taken of her family from a 'professional' photo shoot.

When she eventually did get the photos, Pam couldn't believer her eyes, and she quickly uploaded them to Facebook where they immediately went viral.

Pam said, 'Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot.

Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us.

'She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos.

Feel free to share, I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can't make this stuff up.

'Again, this is NOT a joke.'

We are going to see these in our sleep, absolutely terrifying!