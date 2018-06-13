Wonder If Johnny Sexton Will Do This With The Kids!
At a recent rugby game in Australia, there was a very special member of the coaching staff.
At the game between Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos in the Australian NRL, the Melbourne team employed the services of none other than the kicker's daughter Matilda.
She helped take the kicking tee from her Dad, Captain of the team Cameron Smith.
Just check pout her intensity on the sideline. No messing. And no surprise there as this was a PROPER National Rugby League game not a friendly.
And she's clearly a lucky charm as her Da's team ran out 32 to 16 winners!
(Johnny's two are a little young now but I'd say they'd fly it. Remember the time Luca interrupted his post match interview *see below)
What a debut from Matilda Smith on Sunday! 😀 pic.twitter.com/gh2Y1Ug2Qo— Melbourne Storm (@storm) June 12, 2018
If you can't see that video check here on Insta:
Stormin’ weekend at the footy with Dad✔️ . #prodirect #NRL #Stormers #MelbourneStorm
And here is an awesome pic courtesy of Zimbio.com
That's one proud dad right there:
"DADDDYYYYYYYY!!!!!"
Jonathan Sexton was joined by an unexpected visitor as he spoke after his side's win at the Aviva. #LEIvWAS https://t.co/jJtgFM3TZj— eir Sport (@eirSport) April 1, 2017