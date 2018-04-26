Would you leave Ireland and spend 10 weeks getting paid to travel the world?

It could become a reality as WOW Air is looking for two 'Travel Guides' to join the team.

The two lucky candidates will hop between Reykjavík and the airline's 38 destinations, creating blogs, videos and photos while rating the best food, hospitality and nightlife.

The best part though?

Both will be paid around €3,700 a month with accommodation, hotels and flights all covered.

To enter, you need to be over 18 and film a short travel guide of your hometown to their website before May 14th.

"It doesn’t matter whether you’re from Dublin, Tipperary, Roscommon, Cork or the middle of nowhere - use your imagination," say WOW. “We’re looking for two best friends, a couple—even two strangers—to produce insightful, light-hearted content that fellow travellers and holidaymakers want to watch and read".

Are you as well-travelled as @DermotTodayFM & @DaveTodayFM? ✈️🌴 Did you uproot everything to see the world? 🌍



We want to hear your stories! #DermotAndDave pic.twitter.com/ABiV8qwedK — Today FM (@TodayFM) April 26, 2018



