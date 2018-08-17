A sea of colour, the ham sandwiches and 82,000 people singing Amhrán na bhFiann.

It's hard to beat the atmosphere of an All-Ireland hurling final and this Sunday's battle between Galway and Limerick is sure to be one to remember.

What if you could add a free haircut into the mix too?

Electric Ireland is offering free pre-game haircuts to fans heading to see the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final between Galway and Kilkenny on Sunday.

If you’re heading to @CrokePark this Sunday, make sure to get down early as we’ll be offering pre-game haircuts to Minor Hurling fans #GAAThisIsMajor pic.twitter.com/wfDm2x15IY — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) August 16, 2018

They'll be at the Cusack Stand of Croker from 11:30am until 1:30pm on Sunday and you can choose between four styles of 'Championship haircuts': The Hurling Helmet, The Minor Fade, The Flick or The Sideline Cut.

Ideal if you plan on heading to Coppers after the game!