You Can Get A Ketchup Ice-Cream Cone In Sligo
Blue skies, sandy beaches and ... tomato ketchup ice-cream?
That's what a summer in Enniscrone and Ballina is shaping up like.
Gelati ice-cream, who have shops in both towns, are selling the unusual flavour.
Everyone knows there’s no ketchup like Heinz, and there’s no ice cream like Gelati’s🍦 Fancy a taste of Ed Sheeran’s fav?!🍅❤️
Gelati say they created the unusual flavour to celebrate Ed Sheeran's visit to Ireland this month.
Would you give it a go?