Would you be well?

Blue skies, sandy beaches and ... tomato ketchup ice-cream?

That's what a summer in Enniscrone and Ballina is shaping up like.

Gelati ice-cream, who have shops in both towns, are selling the unusual flavour.

Gelati say they created the unusual flavour to celebrate Ed Sheeran's visit to Ireland this month.

Would you give it a go? 

 