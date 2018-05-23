What would you give for a good whiff of Play-Doh again?

Most of us grew up making badly-shaped figures out of the iconic dough but as an adult, you can now walk around the place smelling of it.

The toy company behind Play-Doh, Hasbro, has announced that it’s trademarking the smell and they've already created an official perfume.

They describe it as "a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, combined with the smell of a salted, wheat-based dough".

Prices start from $3.60 (around €3) and you can pick up your bottle of "eau de Play-Doh" over on their website.