We've had a spell of fabulous sunshine this week.

We had highs of 27 degrees in some parts of the country and the recent spell of good weather prompted one ice-cream store in Sligo to start thinking outside the box.

Mammy Johnston's in Strandhill created the ingenius 'Barrys Tae and Biscuits' flavoured ice-cream.

They say:

"We all know how much ye love an oul cuppa tae in the evening and with all this warm whether we’ve been getting, we said we’d do a little experimenting and came up with this we fella!!! So you can still get your daily cuppa while trying to cool down".

Our new favourite flavour!